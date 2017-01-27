Toronto will not be allowed to implement tolls on two city-owned highways, Premier Kathleen Wynne confirmed Friday.

Ontario’s decision is accompanied by a boost in the amount of the gas tax distributed to municipalities. The extra money will cover only part of the revenues tolls were expected to raise, leaving Toronto once again looking for new sources of funding.

Toronto Mayor John Tory, who went out on a political limb to champion tolls and was under the impression that the province would back him, was understood to be surprised and disappointed by Ms. Wynne’s decision. He is expected to respond publicly later Friday morning.

At an event in Richmond Hill, Ms. Wynne said that cities' share of the gas tax would gradually rise from 2 to 4 cents per litre, allowing them to build more transit. But she rejected tolls until such time as people who now drive have more options.

"There are not enough choices in place," she told reporters.

Ms. Wynne’s decision came barely a year before the next provincial election. Her party is lagging badly in the polls and needs support in the 905 region around Toronto, the area that is home to many voters who habitually drive on these highways. Both opposition parties had rejected tolls.

Mr. Tory sold his plan for tolls, in the range of $2 a trip, as a way to make drivers in Richmond Hill and others from around Toronto pay for the city’s two expressways, which are maintained by City of Toronto taxpayers and do not receive direct provincial funding.

The proposal to toll the Don Valley Parkway and the Gardiner Expressway came amid increasing concern at city hall over the growing mountain of unfunded capital projects in Toronto. Tolling was not expected to cover more than a fraction of the total – which now exceeds $30-billion – but part of its appeal for city politicians was that it would be an independent source of revenue. Rejecting tolls in favour of more gas taxes means that the city will continue to be beholden to the largesse of the province.

Shortly after Mr. Tory announced his toll plan, Ms. Wynne strongly suggested she would approve it, if city council formally asked Queen’s Park for the permission it needs under the City of Toronto Act.

“If Mayor Tory and his council determine that they would like to embark on a tolling of certain roads – local roads in the city of Toronto – then we will work with them,” Ms. Wynne told reporters in early December.

But later that month, in a year-end interview with media outlets, as opposition outside Toronto to the idea mounted, she made more cautious remarks. She told the CBC that she needed to “look at the timing … how big the tolls would be and all of that, and look at what options people will have.”

