A York Region District School Board trustee, who was embroiled in controversy for using a racial slur, has stepped down.

In a YouTube video, trustee Nancy Elgie said she was stepping down from her position.

“The best thing I can do to serve the people of Georgina and the board is to step down. I hope that this will allow trustees to move forward and focus on the many important issues they face,” Ms. Eglie said in the video.

Ms. Elgie came under fire for using a racial slur to refer to a black parent. She apologized for her language, but parents called for her resignation and asked public officials to demand it.

The Globe and Mail was awaiting comment from the school board.

