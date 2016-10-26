Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
This handout picture taken and released by the Italian Red Cross on October 20, 2016 shows migrants standing on a rubber boat during a rescue operation in the Mediterranean Sea. A team of the Italian Red Cross and the Malta-based Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) saved 434 people in three different operations on October 20, boarding them on the Responder vessel. (YARA NARDI/AFP/Getty Images)
This handout picture taken and released by the Italian Red Cross on October 20, 2016 shows migrants standing on a rubber boat during a rescue operation in the Mediterranean Sea. A team of the Italian Red Cross and the Malta-based Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) saved 434 people in three different operations on October 20, boarding them on the Responder vessel. (YARA NARDI/AFP/Getty Images)

Boat Deaths

25 migrants found dead in rubber boat in Mediterranean - MSF Add to ...

ROME — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Aid group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Wednesday 25 migrant men and women were found dead at the bottom of a rubber boat in the Mediterranean, and 107 survivors were rescued from the same raft.

The bodies were discovered late on Tuesday, an MSF spokeswoman said.

MSF’s Mediterranean rescue unit said on Twitter: “23 of the rescued people had horrific chemical burns, 7 were so severely injured that they needed to be evacuated to Italy, 2 by helicopter”.

More than 3,500 people have died or disappeared trying to cross the Mediterranean from North Africa this year, the International Organization for Migration estimates.

Rescuers plucked 500 migrants from overcrowded boats to safety on Tuesday, Italy’s coast guard said.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Watch as Italian coast guard resuscitates drowning cat (AP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog