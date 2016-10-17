A guide to the battle of Mosul, and why it matters in the war against Islamic State

AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Kurdish peshmerga, Iraqi forces and U.S.-led air strikes are hammering Islamic State’s last major stronghold in Iraq. Here’s a primer on why Mosul is strategically and symbolically important, and how the conflict is unfolding.

THE LATEST

Iraqi troops, Kurdish peshmerga fighters and tribal fighters began an offensive Monday to retake Mosul from Islamic State.

The UN refugee agency is warning of a humanitarian crisis as hundreds of thousands are expected to flee the city.

Why Mosul matters

Mosul is Iraq’s second-largest city, a mostly Sunni community that has been a centre of insurgent activity and anti-government sentiment since the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. It’s currently the biggest city in the thin strip of territory Islamic State lays claim to in Iraq, and retaking it would be a major blow to the extremist group. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, announcing the campaign to retake the city on state television, pledged the fight would lead to the liberation of all Iraqi territory from the militants this year.

How Iraq lost it

Demonstrators chant pro-Islamic State slogans as they carry the group’s flags in front of the provincial government headquarters in Mosul on June 16, 2014. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mosul fell to Islamic State in a June, 2014, blitz by the jihadist group that left nearly a third of Iraq in the extremists’ hands and plunged the country into its most severe crisis since the U.S.-led invasion. It was a humiliating loss for Iraqi forces, many of whom abandoned their posts as the militants advanced. Here’s a report from The Globe’s Patrick Martin from June 10, 2014, on how the city fell:

Iraqi government forces, in place to protect the community from sporadic violence, were nowhere to be found. Reports said that many had stripped off their uniforms – even their boots – and run away, so frightened were they by the terrorist reputation of the hundreds of jihadi fighters who advanced on the city in a well-coordinated assault. ... By morning, the militants in Mosul controlled the military posts, banks, the Nineveh provincial governor’s offices and the international airport – all on the predominantly Sunni west bank of the Tigris River that splits the city of two million. ISIL commanders used loudspeakers to tell the nervous population they had come to ‘liberate’ them from the Shia-dominated government in Baghdad.

Weeks after the fall of Mosul, the head of the extremist group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, announced the formation of a self-styled caliphate from the pulpit of the city’s Grand Mosque. In 2014, Islamic State territory would span nearly a third of both Syria and Iraq.

But over the past year, the militants have suffered a series of major defeats in both countries, and in Iraq, their area of control is now limited to Mosul and some smaller towns. If Mosul is recaptured, their largest urban base would be Raqqa in Syria.

How Iraqis hope to regain it

Smoke rises from clashes in the east of Mosul during clashes with Islamic State militants on Oct. 17. AZAD LASHKARI/REUTERS

Iraqi forces have been massing around Mosul in October, including elite special forces that are expected to lead the charge into the city, as well as Kurdish forces, Sunni tribal fighters, federal police and state-sanctioned Shia militias. The force around Mosul is now some 30,000 fighters strong. South of Mosul, Iraqi military units are based at the sprawling Qayara air base, but to the city’s east, men are camped out in abandoned homes; Kurdish forces are stationed to the north and east of the city.

The battle is expected to roll out in stages over weeks and perhaps months, with the troops surrounding the city and severing supply routes before launching a final assault into Mosul.

The Iraqi army dropped tens of thousands of leaflets over Mosul before dawn on Sunday, warning residents that the offensive was imminent. The leaflets assured the population that advancing army units and air strikes “will not target civilians” and told them to avoid known locations of Islamic State militants. Reflecting authorities’ concerns over a mass exodus that would complicate the offensive and worsen the humanitarian situation, the leaflets also told residents “to stay at home and not to believe rumors spread by Daesh” that could cause panic. (“Daesh” is the Arabic name for Islamic State.)

Why it’s complicated, even if they win

Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga fighters deploy on the top of Mount Zardak, about 25 kilometres east of Mosul, as they take part in an operation against Islamic State on Oct. 17, 2016. SAFIN HAMED/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Even if the operation to liberate Mosul is successful, Iraq’s messy sectarian politics will play a big role in who retakes the city and how well they can keep the peace.

Nineveh, where Mosul is located, is a majority Sunni province. The role of Shia militias has been particularly sensitive; Shia militia forces have been accused of carrying out abuses against civilians in other Sunni areas. The Prime Minister, seeking to allay fears that the operation would provoke sectarian bloodletting, says that only the Iraqi army and police would be allowed to enter Mosul. He asked the city’s residents to co-operate with them.

Iraqi Kurds are also mostly Sunni, though their ambitions to create an independent Kurdish homeland in Iraq’s north have put them at odds with other Iraqis in the past. Lieutenant-Colonel Amozhgar Taher with Iraq’s Kurdish forces said his men would only move to retake a cluster of mostly Christian and Shabak villages east of Mosul and would not enter the city itself due to their concern for “sectarian sensitivities.”

The human cost

A handout picture release by Save The Children shows Sara, a six-month-old displaced baby girl, crying on her mothers lap after they fled the Islamic State-held Hawijah area. They are waiting to be screened at the Dibis checkpoint northwest of the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Oct. 16, 2016. RUAIRIDH VILLAR/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

More than three million people are already internally displaced in Iraq, and aid agencies say up to one million could flee Mosul as the conflict escalates.

The United Nations last week said it was bracing for the world’s biggest and most complex humanitarian effort in the battle for the city, which could see civilians used as human shields or even gassed. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees issued an appeal for an additional $61-million (U.S.) to provide tents, camps, winter items and stoves for displaced people inside Iraq and new refugees needing shelter in the two neighboring countries, Syria and Turkey.

Residents contacted by Reuters were preparing makeshift defences and had been stockpiling food in anticipation of the assault.

With a report from The New York Times News Service and Globe staff

