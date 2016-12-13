The rout of rebels from their ever-shrinking territory in Aleppo sparked a mass flight of civilians and insurgents in bitter weather, a crisis the United Nations said was a “complete meltdown of humanity” with civilians being shot dead.
Syrian pro-regime fighters wave after taking a rebel-held neighbourhood of Aleppo.
(AFP/Getty Images)
Residents flee fighting in the last rebel-held area of Aleppo.
(AFP/Getty Images)
Residents flee to safety from fighting.
(AFP/Getty Images)
People gather next to a fire in after regime troops retook the area from rebel fighters.
(AFP/Getty Images)
A woman, fleeing violence, reacts as she stands with her children in Aleppo.
(AFP/Getty Images)
A man carries a child with an IV drip as he flees deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo.
(Abdalrahman Ismail/Reuters)
A pro-government fighter carries a wounded woman who was reportedly shot by rebel sniper while fleeing.
(George Ourfalian/AFP/Getty Images)
Syrian pro-government forces stand near residents after winning the area from rebel fighters.
(AFP/Getty Images)
Rebel fighters fire an anti-aircraft weapon in southeastern Aleppo.
(AFP/Getty Images)
Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad celebrate what they say is the Syrian army's victory in Aleppo.
(Omar Sanadiki/Reuters)