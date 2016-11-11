Poppies, wreaths, cannons, flags, tears, parades and prayers were some of the ways people paid respects and expressed gratitude to the veterans who served at war.
-
Jamie McIntosh places a poppy on a grave marker at a military cemetery following a Remembrance Day service in Calgary.
(Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)
-
A man takes a cell phone photo of a display of small Canadian flags in honour of Remembrance Day, in front of Manufacturers Life Insurance building in Toronto.
(Chris Young/The Canadian Press)
-
A veteran closes his eyes during a Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.
(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
-
RCAF fly overhead during Remembrance Day ceremonies in Victoria, B.C.
(Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)
-
Walter Stevens offers a salute at the grave of his great grandfather Andrew Belcher who served in the Boer War and World War One, ahead of a Remembrance Day Ceremony at Prospect Cemetary in Toronto.
(Chris Young/The Canadian Press)
-
Royal Canadian Air Cadets practice removing their head dress before the start of Remembrance Day ceremonies in Victoria, B.C.
(Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)
-
Kurdistan refugees, veterans in their own country, gather during a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Cenotaph on Memorial Boulevard in Winnipeg.
(John Woods/The Canadian Press)
-
A veteran embraces his service dog during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.
(Chris Wattie/Reuters)
-
Ships carpenter in the Second World War Joe Halvarson stands during Remembrance Day ceremonies at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C.
(Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)
-
Members of the public place their poppies on the cenotaph at Grand Parade Square in Halifax.
(Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)
-
Veterans parade during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.
(Chris Wattie/Reuters)
-
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball lays a wreath during Remembrance Day ceremonies at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.
(Chris Wattie/Reuters)
-
People place poppies on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after the National Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.
(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
-
A cannon is fired off during the 21 gun salute during Remembrance Day celebrations in Vancouver, B.C.
(Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)
-
People place poppies on wreathes placed at the Cenotaph during Remembrance Day ceremonies in Lakefield, Ont.
(Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press)
-
Governor General David Johnston and wife Sharon Johnston place a wreath at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.
(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talks to veterans during a Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.
(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)