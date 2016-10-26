Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Immortalized on a celebrated National Geographic magazine cover as a green-eyed 12-year-old girl, Sharbat Gula was arrested October 26 for living in Pakistan on fraudulent identity papers. (AFP PHOTO / FIA  photo )
Immortalized on a celebrated National Geographic magazine cover as a green-eyed 12-year-old girl, Sharbat Gula was arrested October 26 for living in Pakistan on fraudulent identity papers. (AFP PHOTO / FIA  photo )

Afghan refugee girl made famous by National Geographic photo arrested Add to ...

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

A Pakistani investigator says the police have arrested National Geographic’s famed green-eyed ‘Afghan Girl’ for having a fake Pakistani identity card.

Shahid Ilyas from the Federal Investigation Agency, says the police arrested Sharbat Gulla during a raid on Wednesday at a home in Peshawar.

Gulla was an Afghan refugee girl when she gained international fame in 1984 after war photographer Steve McCurry’s photograph of her, with piercing green eyes, was published on the cover of National Geographic. McCurry found her again in 2002, in Afghanistan.

Gulla surfaced again in Pakistan last year when authorities said she has a fake Pakistani ID card.

Ilyas says some officials were later fired for providing Gulla with the fake ID and that she has since been living in hiding to avoid arrest.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

NPR journalists killed while reporting in Afghanistan (AP Video)
 

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog