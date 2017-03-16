Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
FILE PHOTO: A Syrian man rides his motorcycle past damaged buildings in the southern city of Daraa, on March 16, 2017. Warplanes struck a mosque in the rebel-held village of al-Jina, southwest of Atarib near Aleppo in Syria, killing at least 42 people and wounding dozens, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said on Thursday. (MOHAMAD ABAZEED/AFP/Getty Images)
FILE PHOTO: A Syrian man rides his motorcycle past damaged buildings in the southern city of Daraa, on March 16, 2017. Warplanes struck a mosque in the rebel-held village of al-Jina, southwest of Atarib near Aleppo in Syria, killing at least 42 people and wounding dozens, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said on Thursday. (MOHAMAD ABAZEED/AFP/Getty Images)

Air strike on mosque near Aleppo kills at least 42: monitor Add to ...

BEIRUT — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Warplanes struck a mosque in the rebel-held village of al-Jina, southwest of Atarib near Aleppo in Syria, killing at least 42 people and wounding dozens, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said on Thursday.

The jets struck as the mosque was full of worshippers at evening prayer, said the Observatory, which monitors the Syrian war via a network of contacts across the country.

The village is located in one of the main rebel-held parts of Syria, the northwest that includes Idlib province and the western parts of Aleppo province, and its population has been swollen by refugees, UN agencies have said.

The Syrian and Russian military have carried out many air strikes in Idlib and Aleppo provinces during the war. The United States has also carried out strikes there in recent months, targeting a jihadist rebel group that until last year was a formal affiliate of al Qaeda.

Rebels in northwest Syria fighting to oust President Bashar al-Assad also include groups supported by Turkey, the United States and Gulf monarchies.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Syrian government forces enter Palmyra, drive back Islamic State (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular