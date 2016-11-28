A seven-year-old Syrian girl, whose depictions of daily life in Aleppo have gained a large Twitter following, has sent harrowing messages describing the bombardment of her house as government forces advance on rebel-held parts of the city.

Bana Alabed has amassed some 137,000 followers since joining the social media site in September, sharing videos and pictures of life during the year conflict from her @AlabedBana account managed by her mother, Fatemah.

Overnight Sunday to Monday, Fatemah posted a tweet telling her followers that bombardments had begun and they feared for their lives.

Last message - under heavy bombardments now, can't be alive anymore. When we die, keep talking for 200,000 still inside. BYE.- Fatemah — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) November 27, 2016





Several hours later, a picture of the young girl covered in dust. Another later Monday said she was “in between life and death now.”

Tonight we have no house, it's bombed & I got in rubble. I saw deaths and I almost died. - Bana #Aleppo pic.twitter.com/arGYZaZqjg — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) November 27, 2016

Under heavy bombardments now. In between death and life now, please keep praying for us. #Aleppo — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) November 28, 2016

Message - we are on the run as many people killed right now in heavy bombardments. We are fighting for our lives. still with you.- Fatemah — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) November 28, 2016





Reuters could not immediately verify the events described by Bana and her mother.

The Syrian army and its allies on Monday announced the capture of a swathe of eastern Aleppo from rebels in an accelerating attack that threatens to crush the opposition in its most important urban stronghold.

Contacted by Reuters, Fatemah said the family were staying with neighbors while they looked for another house. “We wait & see because right now we are fighting for life,” she said in English via Twitter.

Bana’s past tweets have gained responses from various users including Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has sent the young girl eBooks of the best-selling series. Rowling has retweeted Bana’s latest messages.

MORE FROM THE GLOBE AND MAIL

Turkey’s unsafe passage: High winds, frigid waters – and people are dying Under pressure from Europe, Turkish authorities have cracked down on refugee crossings, Mark MacKinnon reports – and that’s sparked a fatal game of cat and mouse.

Watch incredible drone footage of fighting in Aleppo 1:14

What distinguishes the Syrians arriving in Canada from those in Europe? Often the poorest and most vulnerable of Syria’s refugees, the newcomers to Canada will need a robust national effort to help them integrate, Mark MacKinnon explains.



