Shiny legs and wrinkly old actors: Illusions have social-media users on the edge of their seats

Forget the debate about “The Dress.” Twitter is abuzz about “The Legs.”

The controversy swirling now is whether a photo of a pair of legs shows them shiny or streaked with white paint. A Twitter user ignited the debate by posting the photo with a question Tuesday: “Are these legs shiny and oily or are they legs with white paint on them?”

are these legs shiny and oily or are they legs with white paint on them pic.twitter.com/7Z8e8F1JCZ — kayden 🕊 (@kingkayden) October 26, 2016





The photo seems to create an optical illusion for some people, who responded that they see shiny legs before seeing the paint. Some say once you realize that it’s paint, the shiny illusion can’t be seen again.

The Instagram user, who originally posted the photo last month, says it is indeed paint and not oil on the legs.

Meanwhile, another optical-illusion puzzle on social media has users seeing double: Does this picture show actor Tom Hanks, or actor Bill Murray?

Who is the man in this pic?

Tom Hanks?

Bill Murray?

The Baby?

You? pic.twitter.com/lhZD1KoBSF — Xavier Lamont (@xlcomedy) October 27, 2016





The image, taken in 2012, was posted three years ago to the Facebook page Reasons My Son is Crying. It shows Bill Murray holding a nine-month-old baby at a golf course in Scotland. Laura DiMichele-Ross, the boy’s mother and the person who posted the photo, told the Guardian newspaper that the image and the Murray-or-Hanks question comes up every few months; in this case, it took off in the past week, fuelled in part by a discussion on Reddit.

We are finding this very funny. I personally don’t see the resemblance to Tom Hanks but we’ve noticed that people have been mentioning it for years.





