Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
This video frame grab taken and provided by NNIS TV on January 22, 2017 shows people and rescuers looking for victims from a derailed train. (STR/AFP/Getty Images)
This video frame grab taken and provided by NNIS TV on January 22, 2017 shows people and rescuers looking for victims from a derailed train. (STR/AFP/Getty Images)

SOUTH ASIA

At least 23 killed, 50 injured as train derails in India Add to ...

HYDERABAD, India — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

At least 23 people were killed and 50 others injured after a passenger train derailed in southern India, railway officials said Sunday.

Seven coaches of the Hirakand Express were thrown off the tracks around midnight Saturday, some landing on a goods train that was on a parallel track, said Divisional Railway manager Chandralekha Mukherji.

Rescue workers were trying to cut open the mangled coaches Sunday morning near the Koneru railway station in the Vizianagram district of Andhra Pradesh state. The train was travelling between Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh state to Bhuvaneshawar in Orissa.

An investigation is under way. It was the latest accident on India’s massive but poorly maintained railway network.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular