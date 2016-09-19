Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Congolese opposition supporters press President Joseph Kabila to step down in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital, Kinshasa, on Sept.19, 2016. (KENNY KATOMBE/REUTERS)
KINSHASA, Congo — The Associated Press

Witnesses say at least four people are dead after opposition protests against a delayed presidential election turned violent in Congo’s capital.

An Associated Press photographer saw at least four bodies Monday after demonstrators hurled rocks and police fired tear gas in the streets.

Government spokesman Lambert Mende says two police officers and two civilians were killed.

The protests were organized by activists who are opposed to longtime President Joseph Kabila, who is now expected to stay in office after his mandate ends in December.

The electoral commission has said it won’t be possible to hold the vote as scheduled in November.

The constitution allows Kabila to stay in power until another vote can be organized.

Fears are growing that one of the world’s poorest countries will again spin into chaos.

