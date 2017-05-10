Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Australian Senator Larissa Waters breastfeeds her baby Alia Joy at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, on May 9, 2017. (Mick Tsikas/AP)
Australian Senator Larissa Waters breastfeeds her baby Alia Joy at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, on May 9, 2017. (Mick Tsikas/AP)

Australian senator makes history by breastfeeding baby on Parliament floor Add to ...

CANBERRA, Australia — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

An Australian senator has made history by breastfeeding her infant daughter on the floor of the country’s Parliament.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports Sen. Larissa Waters returned to Parliament on Tuesday for the first time since giving birth. She breastfed baby Alia during a vote on the floor of the chamber in the capital, Canberra.

She later tweeted a photo of herself and Alia during the moment and added: “So proud that my daughter Alia is the first baby to be breastfed in the federal Parliament! We need more #women & parents in Parli.”

Waters earlier instigated changes to Senate rules giving new parents the option of briefly caring for infants on the floor of Parliament.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Pence gets friendly with Aussie wildlife, visits Sydney Harbour (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular