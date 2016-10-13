The Boko Haram radical militia has freed 21 of the more than 200 schoolgirls who were abducted from Chibok in 2014, the Nigerian government has confirmed.

The release of the 21 abducted schoolgirls was negotiated by the government in a deal brokered by the Swiss government and the International Committee of the Red Cross, a spokesman said.

A local news agency in Nigeria, quoting a Boko Haram commander, reported that the women were released in a “prisoner swap” for four senior Boko Haram militants in Nigerian custody. Similar reports are emerging from other agencies, quoting Nigerian government sources.

The released schoolgirls are “very tired” and are resting in government custody, according to Garba Shehu, a spokesman for Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari. They are believed to be in Maiduguri, the biggest city in northeastern Nigeria.

The spokesman said Mr. Buhari “welcomes the release of the girls” but cautioned Nigerians to remember that 30,000 Nigerians have been killed in the Boko Haram conflict.

The names of the freed schoolgirls will be released shortly, Mr. Shehu said in a series of tweets on Thursday in which he confirmed their release.

There was an emotional reaction from the Bring Back Our Girls movement, which has campaigned daily for the release of the schoolgirls since their kidnapping in April 2014.

“I can only weep, right now,” said Oby Ezekwesili, a founder of the Bring Back Our Girls group. “You know that kind of cry that is a mix of multiple emotions,” she tweeted. “Lord. Some of our girls ARE BACK!!!”

Timeline: Nigeria’s kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls

April 2014: Boko Haram extremists kidnap 276 schoolgirls from Chibok in northern Nigeria, the region where the insurgency emerged several years ago.

November 2014: Extremists seize Chibok, then Nigerian army takes back the town.

May 2015: New President Muhammadu Buhari is sworn in, pledges to tackle Boko Haram “head-on.”

April 13, 2016: Boko Haram video appears to show some of the Chibok girls and tearful mothers recognize their daughters.

May 18, 2016: Relative says one of the Chibok girls is found, pregnant, in a forest; pressure grows on Nigeria’s government to rescue the others.

Aug. 14, 2016: Boko Haram video says some Chibok girls killed in airstrikes, demands release of extremists in exchange for other girls’ freedom.

Oct. 13, 2016: Spokesman for Nigeria’s president confirms 21 Chibok girls have been freed, a result of government negotiations with Boko Haram.

With files from The Associated Press

Report Typo/Error