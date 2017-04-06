Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

BP's Chief Executive Bob Dudley speaks to the media after year-end results were announced at the energy company's headquarters in London February 1, 2011. (SUZANNE PLUNKETT/REUTERS)
BP has trimmed Chief Executive Bob Dudley’s annual remuneration package by almost $8-million to $11.6-million, it said in its annual report on Thursday, after shareholders last year voted against his pay deal.

The 40 per cent cut comes after the company made a number of changes to its renumeration policy, including a 25 per cent reduction in bonuses for reaching certain targets, BP said.

Last year, some 59 per cent of shareholders opposed Dudley’s $19.4-million pay and benefits package which rose 20 per cent despite the company reporting steep losses.

Executives’ remuneration has come under growing scrutiny in Britain after a string of corporate scandals, such as the collapse of store chain BHS, have fuelled mistrust of well-paid company bosses.

