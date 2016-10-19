The man who spearheaded the ouster of former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has been arrested as part of a sprawling probe into corruption at state-run oil giant Petrobras.

The office of Judge Sergio Moro confirms Wednesday’s arrest of former Congressman Eduardo Cunha. He’s accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes – accusations he denies.

Cunha began the process of impeaching Rousseff in December when he was speaker of the lower house of Congress. That led to a vote to remove her from office in August.

Cunha resigned as speaker in July and was stripped of his congressional seat in September.

