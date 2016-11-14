Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A federal court in Wisconsin on Friday overturned the conviction of Brendan Dassey, a man found guilty of helping his uncle kill Teresa Halbach in a case profiled in the Netflix documentary "Making a Murderer." (MORRY GASH/AP)
Brendan Dassey, profiled in Making a Murderer series, ordered released Add to ...

MADISON, Wis. — The Associated Press

A man whose homicide conviction was overturned in a case profiled in the Netflix series “Making a Murderer” has been ordered released from prison while prosecutors appeal.

U.S. Magistrate Judge William Duffin on Monday ordered the release of Brendan Dassey. Duffin ruled in August that investigators tricked Dassey into confessing he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape, kill and mutilate photographer Teresa Halbach in 2005. The state has appealed that ruling.

Dassey’s supervised release was not immediate and is contingent upon him meeting multiple conditions. He has until noon Tuesday to provide the federal probation and parole office with the address of where he planned to live.

Dassey was 16 when Halbach died. He’s now 27.

