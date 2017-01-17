British Prime Minister Theresa May has made it clear that Britain will make a complete break with the European Union, despite concerns among business leaders that leaving the EU single market will hurt the economy.

In a long-awaited speech on Tuesday, Ms. May said Britain will leave the EU single market and the customs union. In return, she said Britain will seek a comprehensive trade agreement with the EU that will give Britain as free as possible access to the EU and vice versa. Britain will also take back control over immigration and stop contributing to EU budgets.

Brexit hit pushes up UK inflation (Reuters)

Britain will not be seeking “partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union, or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out,” she said. “We do not seek to adopt a model already enjoyed by other countries. We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we leave.”

She added that Britain will “not seek membership of the single market but the greatest possible access to it…. I am confident that a deal – and a new strategic partnership between the U.K. and the EU – can be achieved.”

Subscribers: Canada, U.K. weigh new trade ties post Brexit

Read more: Mark Carney sees consumer slump ahead after strong 2016

Read more: Pound falls to three-month low as May reported to seek hard Brexit

Ms. May also cautioned the EU not to seek to punish Britain or be unduly difficult, saying that would harm both sides. “I must be clear. Britain wants to remain a good friend and neighbour to Europe. Yet I know there are some voices calling for a punitive deal that punishes Britain and discourages other countries from taking the same path. That would be an act of calamitous self-harm for the countries of Europe. And it would not be the act of a friend.”

The government’s intention is to “get the right deal for Britain and that is what I intend to do,” she added.

She acknowledged the need for some kind of transition arrangement to blunt the shock to businesses of abruptly leaving the single market. However, she added: “By this, I do not mean that we will seek some form of unlimited transitional status, in which we find ourselves stuck forever in some kind of permanent political purgatory. That would not be good for Britain, but nor do I believe it would be good for the EU.”

The Prime Minister hopes to trigger the EU exit mechanism, known as Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, before the end of March, beginning a two-year negotiating process on a new arrangement with the EU. Ms. May said she hopes to secure the outline of a trade deal within that time frame but many in the business community doubt that can be done. Business people have also raised concerns about the country leaving the single market, which guarantees free movement of goods, services and people among EU member states. Financial firms in particular could be hit if Britain loses “passport provisions” which give financial firms the ability to register in one country and sell products across the EU.

Some highlights from her speech:

· Ms. May cited flaws with the EU, saying “while I know Britain might at times have been seen as an awkward member state, the European Union has struggled to deal with the diversity of its member countries and their interests. It bends towards uniformity, not flexibility.”

· Britain will leave the EU single market and the customs union, although it will push for some kind of trade deal that reduces or eliminates tariffs. “So as a priority, we will pursue a bold and ambitious free trade agreement with the European Union.”

· The government will push to keep the common-border area with Ireland, saying it predates the EU.

· Britain will stop contributing to EU budgets unless there are particular programs Britain is interested in.

· Britain will end jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

· The government will guarantee the rights of EU citizens in the U.K.

· The government will seek trade deals with other countries, “it is clear that the U.K. needs to increase significantly its trade with the fastest growing export markets in the world,” Ms. May said.

What is the EU single market?

This involves the free movement of goods, services and people among EU member states. The single market goes beyond a free-trade area because it also includes harmonization of regulations and so-called “passport provisions” for financial firms, which means they can register in one country and sell products across all members. Most countries also use the same currency, the euro, although Britain has kept the pound. Brexit backers are eager to leave the single market mainly to win back control over immigration. They argue Britain can then strike trade deals with the EU and other countries. However, business groups are worried about losing unfettered access to Britain’s largest trading partner and scrapping passport provisions which could hurt London’s standing as a global financial centre. Norway and Switzerland are members of the single market but not the EU. These countries contribute to EU budgets and must accept the free movement of people. But they are exempt from a variety of EU rules including oversight by the European Court of Justice and regulations concerning agriculture and fisheries.

What is the EU customs union?

This is a long-standing part of the EU. Members of the customs union do not impose tariffs on each other’s goods and agree not to impose tariffs on goods from non-member countries. It differs from the single market because it only pertains to products and doesn’t include services, harmonization of regulations or the free movement of people. The customs union means that all products imported into any one member can then freely move among the others with no checks or tariffs. A customs union differs from a free-trade agreement because countries party to a trade agreement still set their own tariffs. For example, the Canada-EU trade deal involves the elimination of tariffs between Canada and the EU. But both are still free to set tariffs on other countries. Turkey, Andorra and San Marino have custom union agreements with the EU but are not members of the single market. Norway is part of the single market but not the customs union. This means that goods from Norway can still move tariff-free within the EU, but goods shipped through Norway are subject to checks and tariffs. Brexit backers believe Britain has to be outside the customs union in order to have the freedom to reach trade deals with other countries. Business groups worry about losing tariff-free access to the biggest market for British goods.

Report Typo/Error