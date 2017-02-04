Canadian airlines are now allowing immigrants, travellers and refugees previously banned by President Donald Trump to board U.S.-bound flights.

Air Canada, WestJet and Porter Airlines confirmed Saturday that they will follow a ruling by Judge James Robart, of the U.S. federal court in Seattle, that blocked Mr. Trump’s executive order on immigration. Mr. Trump’s order had barred nationals of seven majority-Muslim countries (Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen) from entering the U.S. for 90 days, and also stopped all refugees from coming to the country for 180 days.

WestJet spokeswoman Lauren Stewart said her company had spoken with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and has begun boarding people who had been excluded by Mr. Trump.

“WestJet has confirmation from US CPB that we can return to pre-executive order entrance requirements while the temporary restraining order is in place,” she wrote in an email. “We have updated our advisory and website and are allowing travel with the proper documentation.”

Ms. Stewart said her company will not reveal how many of its passengers were blocked from entering the U.S. after Mr. Trump signed the order eight days ago.

Calgary-based WestJet serves more than 20 cities across the United States.

Porter, which services eight eastern U.S. destinations, confirmed it has also issued orders to personnel to follow the court ruling.

“Yes, we are advising our staff at airports to process passengers based on the Washington court order – i.e., all nationalities may currently travel with valid passports and visas,” Brad Cicero, the company’s director of communications, wrote in an email.

Mr. Cicero said the airline had one passenger who could not travel over the last week because of Mr. Trump’s order.

Air Canada, the country’s largest carrier, did not respond to questions Saturday on whether it would comply with the court order.

Air Canada’s website continued to carry a travel advisory from last week warning passengers from the seven countries on Mr. Trump’s list that they would have to change their flights.

