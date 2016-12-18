Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jordanian policemen and an ambulance are seen in the vicinity of Karak Castle in the city of Karak, Jordan, December 18, 2016. (MUHAMMAD HAMED/REUTERS)
Canadian tourist among those killed in shooting attacks in Jordan Add to ...

Omar Akour

AMMAN, Jordan — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Jordanian security forces freed tourists trapped inside a medieval castle on Sunday after storming the building where armed men had taken shelter following a shootout with police, security sources said.

A Canadian woman, two other civilians and four police officers were killed during the exchange of gunfire between the assailants and security forces. At least 29 people were taken to hospital, some with serious injuries, the sources said.

Prime Minister Hani al Mulki told parliament “a number of security personnel” had been killed and that security forces were laying siege to the castle. The Canadian government confirmed one of its nationals had been killed.

Police said the violence began when gunmen starting shooting at officers patrolling the town before entering the castle, perched on top of a hill.

The identity of the assailants was not immediately clear.

Jordan is one of the few Arab states that have taken part in a U.S.-led air campaign against Islamic State militants holding territory in Syria. But many Jordanians oppose their country’s involvement, saying it had killed fellow Muslims and raised security threats inside Jordan.

Officials worry about radical Islam’s growing profile in Jordan and support in impoverished areas for militant groups.

