A Canadian man is being held on $5,100 bond in Florida after driving a baggage-towing vehicle across the tarmac at Orlando International Airport. (Jason Alden/Bloomberg)
A Canadian man is being held on $5,100 bond in Florida after driving a baggage-towing vehicle across the tarmac at Orlando International Airport. (Jason Alden/Bloomberg)

ORLANDO, Fla

The Associated Press

A Canadian man is being held in Florida after driving a baggage-towing vehicle across the tarmac at Orlando International Airport.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that police identified the man as 27-year-old Richard Hogh, and an Orange County judge reduced his bond from $5,100 to $2,600 on Saturday. According to an affidavit, Hogh was flying Friday to Chicago and then to Canada.

Police said United Airlines employees removed Hogh from his flight after he sat in a first-class seat that wasn’t his and claimed he was a pilot.

Authorities said Hogh removed his pants before reaching the tarmac, where he climbed onto a luggage tug and told the driver he “had a flight to catch.” When the driver left, police said Hogh drove the tug onto a taxiway.

Hogh faces grand theft and trespassing charges. Orange County jail records don’t show whether he has an attorney.

