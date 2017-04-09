Thousands travel to northern France to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the WWI battle that is the bloodiest day in Canada's military history.
A Canadian soldier stands at the Canadian Vimy Memorial during a night-time vigil following a Sunset Ceremony Saturday.
(Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
Canadian Armed forces members fire a salute at a Sunset Ceremony at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial Saturday.
(Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
Governor General of Canada David Johnston (L) and French President Francois Hollande (R) walk past the Canadian National Vimy Memorial Sunday.
(Philippe Huguen/AFP/Getty Images)
Britain's Prince Harry, Prince William, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Francois Hollande, Governor General of Canada David Johnston and Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales, attend the Battle of Vimy Ridge commemoration.
(Philippe Huguen/Associated Press)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lays a wreath.
(Philippe Huguen/Associated Press)
A sculpture of red poppies and boots are displayed during the ceremony.
(Philippe Huguen/Associated Press)
A Canadian holds a poppy during the ceremony.
(Pascal Rossignol/Reuters)
Military boots symbolising the dead soldiers are seen.
(Pascal Rossignol/Reuters)
Replica biplanes perform a flypast by the Canadian National Vimy Memorial.
(Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks through the tunnels leading to front line trenches at Vimy Ridge.
(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
A French police officer stands guard at a Cabaret-Rouge cemetery near Vimy Ridge before a visit by Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau and French President Hollande.
(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)