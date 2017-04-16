Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

In Photos

Celebration and protest as Turkey's President wins referendum Add to ...

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won a historic referendum Sunday that will greatly expand the powers of his office but opponents dispute the results and take to the streets.

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular