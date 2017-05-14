Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Chinese President Xi Jinping, centre, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a welcome ceremony for leaders attending the Belt and Road Forum, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Sunday, May 14, 2017. (Wang Zhao/Pool Photo via The Associated Press)
Nathan VanderKlippe

BEIJING — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Have no fear, China’s top political leader urged Sunday: in a world of sectarian strife, poverty and rising isolationism, Beijing has an answer that can bring new wealth by tearing down old barriers.

China’s One Belt, One Road initiative is “a project of the century,” President Xi Jinping said Sunday in a major speech at the outset of a two-day conference that gathered together presidents, cabinet ministers and investors from 130 countries. Among them was Pamela Goldsmith-Jones, Canada’s parliamentary secretary to the Minister of International Trade, who came, she said, as part of Ottawa’s new push for “deepening ties” across the Pacific.

