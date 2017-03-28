Stick with us so we can battle crime together, China is urging the Canadian government.

On Tuesday morning, Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull shelved ratification of an extradition treaty with China, after opposition parties and the government’s own backbenchers revolted against the deal.

Hours later, the Chinese government appealed to Ottawa not to follow Canberra’s lead.

A cross-Pacific extradition treaty “is for mutual benefit. It deserves serious consideration,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Tuesday.

“Such a treaty will help the two countries in having an institutional guarantee in combatting transnational crimes,” she added.

Canada and China agreed last September to begin talks toward an extradition treaty.

But though the two countries have yet to meet on the issue, the Australian withdrawal has magnified concerns about creating closer ties with a Chinese justice system whose courts are under Communist Party control and whose interrogators use methods described by the international community as torture.

“As long as China’s justice system is controlled by an authoritarian party, it would be very difficult for Canada to ensure that its extradited nationals are going to be given a fair trial,” said Maya Wang, China researcher for Human Rights Watch and one of the authors of “Special Measures,” a landmark report documenting abuses in the shuanggui system. That system is used by China’s Communist Party to extract confessions in a sweeping corruption crackdown that has extended to countries like Canada.

Ottawa, Ms. Wang said, “should set clear benchmarks for China – abolishing shuanggui, freeing rights lawyers and committing to an independent judiciary – before giving China’s legal system such a vote of confidence,” Ms. Wang said.

China’s detention and questioning of hundreds of lawyers in the past two years has brought new attention to the country’s judicial conduct, particularly after reports emerged that several of those lawyers were tortured in custody.

This weekend, a senior Canadian official cast doubt on Ottawa’s willingness to complete an extradition treaty with China so long as its system remains permeated with abuses.

Beijing is eager for an extradition deal with Canada to help speed the return of people it accuses of being corrupt fugitives. China has named Canada one of the top destinations for such people and, without the ability to extradite, has mounted a campaign of intimidation, persuasion and attempted deportation to bring back those it says should face justice.

Huang Feng, an international criminal law expert at Beijing Normal University, accused foreign critics of “preaching” at China rather than looking at facts.

Even Canadian courts have expressed comfort with Chinese pledges not to mistreat suspects, and have authorized the return of high-profile fugitives like smuggler Lai Changxing, he said.

“The facts showed that, after being repatriated, none of them received the death sentence and none were tortured to confess. Their legal rights were guaranteed,” Prof. Huang said.

In a recent interview, a son of Mr. Lai confirmed that he has been well-treated in prison. Authorities even purchased a small fleet of vehicles to bring him to important appointments if needed. The family nonetheless says Mr. Lai has been prevented from accessing sufficient medical care or exercising his legal rights, and accuses the Canadian government of not doing enough to support him.

Canada’s foreign affairs department, too, has said, “Canada does not want to be seen as a safe haven for fugitives and it is in Canada’s interest to have such persons removed.”

In Australia, however, the extradition debate has brought into new relief the issues Canada will confront if it pursues an extradition treaty, one whose completion would signal confidence in the Chinese legal system.

The text of the Australian agreement with China, completed in 2007, does not grant the ability to deny extradition in cases where such an act could be considered “unjust or oppressive.” That language is common in other Australian extradition treaties, and its omission in the Chinese deal drew criticism from both lawyers and opposition parties who were prepared to defeat ratification this week.

Opponents were further galvanized this weekend, when Chinese authorities twice barred a professor at an Australian university from leaving the country. The Chinese-born professor, Feng Chongyi, has been critical of a crackdown on dissent in China, and his treatment has come to exemplify concerns over the country’s respect for human rights.

Australia’s rejection of extradition with China has direct relevance for Canada, said Malcolm Patterson, who teaches international law at Macquarie University in Sydney.

“Any state which is not itself a dictatorship should be exceedingly wary of entering into a treaty like the Australians have contemplated,” he said. “Because the Communist Party views international human rights and norms as a foreign infiltration, there can never be a meeting of the minds on this.”

-with reporting by Yu Mei

