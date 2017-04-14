Devotees nail themselves to crosses, walk in processions and perform in plays to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
A Philippine Christian devotee reacts while nailed to a cross during a reenactment of the Crucifixion of Christ north of Manila.
(Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images)
Pilgrims attend the annual Good Friday "Stations of the Cross" procession at the Champs de Mars near the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
(Charles Platiau/Reuters)
Pope Francis lies down in prayer during the Good Friday Passion of Christ Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican.
(Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Christian pilgrims pray inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalems Old City. Christian pilgrims mark the anniversary every year by walking from the Garden of Gethsemane on the Mount of Olives to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the middle of the Old City, an ancient shrine which Orthodox and Catholic Christians believe was built on the original site of the crucifixion and burial of Jesus.
(Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images)
Christian faithful take part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in South Sudan's capital Juba.
(Reuters)
The Wintershall Players perform 'The Passion of Jesus' in front of crowds on Good Friday in Trafalgar Square in London, England.
(Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
A Greek Orthodox worshipper kisses a wooden crucifix at Pendeli monastery north of Athens.
(Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP/Getty Images)
Penitents from the 'Jesus Yacente' brotherhood prepare to take part in a procession in Zamora, Spain.
(Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)
People attend a Good Friday procession, in Lohr am Main, Germany.
(Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/AP)
Lebanese Christians take part in a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in the village of Qraiyeh.
(Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP/Getty Images)