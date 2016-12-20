Christmas markets in Berlin stayed shut on Tuesday as the city mourned the victims of the previous evening’s truck rampage, while security measures were stepped up at similar events elsewhere in Germany and abroad, including in Canada.

Germany’s Interior Ministry said other Christmas markets and large gatherings would not be called off and appropriate steps to increase security should be decided at each location.

Flags flew at half-mast out of respect for those killed when a truck plowed into a crowd at a market by Berlin’s Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church on Monday.

Michael Krzyzniewski, a security expert for big public events, said safety measures were already in place at Christmas markets, though some might want to review them. He said erecting protective concrete barriers was one option.

In Dresden, the tourist information service said authorities had set up concrete barriers around the Striezelmarkt, one of Germany’s oldest Christmas markets.

In Toronto, managers of the city’s historic Distillery District, currently host to the Toronto Christmas Market, said they have consulted police and increased security in light of the Berlin attack. Organizers confirmed they have installed new concrete barriers around the market meant to block a vehicle from driving in, and that “conversations” about other new measures were continuing.

But police said there has been no threat of any kind. Distillery organizers contacted police right after the Berlin attack and requested a larger complement of “paid-duty” police officers for the event.

While Germany remains the focal point of Europe’s Christmas markets, visitors and shoppers also flock to hundreds elsewhere in Europe, where authorities were also on their guard.

In Italy, Interior Minister Marco Minniti ordered police to reinforce security at Christmas-related events and ceremonies and other crowded public areas, according to a statement.

In France, where the Berlin incident revived memories of a similar attack in July this year in Nice in which 86 people were killed, authorities sought to reassure the public about safety during upcoming festivities, saying security forces were working round the clock.

“The police are everywhere. There are concrete blocks everywhere,” said Ludovic Ferla, a stallholder at the Christmas market lining Paris’ Champs Élysées avenue.

In Brussels, where Islamist bombers killed 32 people in suicide attacks in March, no additional security measures were implemented. Interior Minister Jan Jambon tweeted on Monday night security would remain at alert level three out of four.

Around the central Grand Place square and nearby Christmas market, cargo trucks continued their daily delivery routine.

Resident Roger Lepers, 86, said Monday’s attack did not deter him from taking his grandson to the event.

“It happened in Nice, it’s now happened in Berlin,” he said. “It will probably happen again elsewhere, but when, we don’t know.”

With a report from Jeff Gray in Toronto

