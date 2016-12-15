A coalition of international forces, which includes Canada, is vowing to continue the fight against Islamic State in Syria despite complications posed by the advances of the Syrian army on Aleppo.

Defence ministers from the 68-country coalition met Thursday in London to review the progress of efforts to oust Islamic State, or Daesh, from the Iraqi city of Mosul and Raqqa in Syria, considered the headquarters of the Islamic State. The Syrian army’s conquest of Aleppo has made the coalition’s operation in Syria more complicated because President Bashar al-Assad has been strengthened, thanks to backing from Russia. How Assad and the Russians will now treat the coalition’s action in Raqqa remains to be seen. Russia has vowed to fight terrorists in Syria, but coalition officials say the Russians have not gone after Islamic State, preferring instead to back the Syrian army and target Western-backed opposition.

“Aleppo is a tragedy of Russia’s making,” Britain’s Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said after the meeting. “That is not going to detract us from our central purpose, which is to degrade and then defeat Daesh, which in the end is a menace to the world as well as to people in Iraq and Syria.”

Mr. Fallon said that despite the victory in Aleppo, Assad controls barely 40 per cent of the country and remains in a weak position. And he insisted Britain and the other coalition members remain committed to a peaceful solution in Syria that involves a political transition to a representative government that does not include Assad.

Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan agreed that the fall of Aleppo to the Syrian army has caused problems for the coalition.

“Our main focus is to defeat Daesh, which we will, but we need to be able to defeat them in Syria as well and regrettably the complexity of the political dynamics that Russia has now put into this has made this even more difficult,” he said after the meeting.

Canada’s main contribution to the coalition involves 210 Canadian special forces troops who are advising Kurdish peshmerga fighters working in co-ordination with Iraqi government forces in their fight for Mosul. Two Canadian spy planes are also involved. Mr. Sajjan said the Canadian contingent could remain in Iraq beyond the government’s March, 2017, deadline if the coalition finds a role for the troops in what will soon be a reconstruction project. “We will assess every single year and if there is a need to be a responsible coalition partner, we will assess that,” he said.

Mr. Fallon said Islamic State is on the brink of defeat in Iraq. “Daesh is now failing,” he said. “It controls less than 10 per cent of Iraqi territory. It’s lost more than a quarter of the land it once held in Syria. Its supply of recruits has dried up. And more than 25,000 fighters have now been killed.”

U.S. Defence Secretary Ash Carter said he wasn’t sure if the incoming Trump administration would continue U.S. support for the coalition. But he said he is hopeful the new president will see the merit in the collective effort. During the U.S. presidential campaign, president-elect Donald Trump was highly critical of the coalition and its attacks on Mosul.

“I can’t speak for the next administration,” Mr. Carter said Thursday. “However, I do have confidence in the future of the coalition campaign. It’s logical, it makes sense. And therefore I expect that that logic will recommend itself to the future leadership of the United States, even as it has recommended itself to the current leadership.”

Added Mr. Fallon: “This is a global threat and I have no doubt that the next U.S. administration will step up to its traditional role of global leadership.”

