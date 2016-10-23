Clearly confident that she will be president, Hillary Clinton has shifted her focus to winning seats for Democrats in Congress, with just over two weeks to go until Election Day.

Although some of the latest polls show Ms. Clinton and Donald Trump neck and neck, others point to a widening lead for the Democratic presidential nominee over her Republican opponent.

Ms. Clinton appears to be convinced the more optimistic numbers for Democrats are the more accurate, for her campaign is redirecting its ample resources to House and Senate races, in an effort to break the gridlock that bedevilled most of Barack Obama’s two terms as president.

For the Democrats, breaking that gridlock would offer an extraordinary chance to push through an agenda that includes immigration reform, free college tuition and public health care.

For the Republicans, losing even one house of Congress would represent a failure of epic proportions, reinforcing the humiliation of three straight presidential losses and raising serious questions about the future of the party at the national level.

If Ms. Clinton does win the presidency, Democrats will need to take four seats from Republicans to gain control of the Senate. The situation is encouraging.

In Wisconsin, incumbent Republican Ron Johnson trails former Democratic incumbent Russ Feingold, thanks in part to what the conservative (but anti-Trump) columnist George Will calls “the unhinged spectacle at the top of the Republican ticket.”

But Mr. Johnson is not the only Republican in trouble. Mark Kirk in Illinois, Todd Young in Indiana, Kelly Ayotte in New Hampshire, Richard Burr in North Carolina, Roy Blunt in Missouri and Pat Toomey in Pennsylvania are in tough fights, according to local polls.

Ms. Clinton assailed Mr. Toomey at a weekend campaign stop in Pittsburgh. “If he doesn’t have the courage to stand up to Donald Trump after all of this, then can you be sure that he will stand up for you when it counts?” she asked.

Even high-profile Florida senator Marco Rubio, who ran for but lost the Republican presidential nomination, has gone from shoo-in to barely favoured to win.

Nonetheless, the Senate race “is still likely to be a photo finish, ending up 50-50, give or take a seat or two,” predicted Charlie Cook, of the non-partisan Cook Report. “The races that were very close still are, and the ones that weren’t still aren’t.”

The House of Representatives, where Republicans hold a 30-seat advantage, is less likely to flip. But the slimmer the Republican majority, the better for a Democratic president.

Ms. Clinton has an ambitious agenda that includes reforming the immigration system to provide a path to citizenship for many illegal immigrants, eliminating college tuition for middle- and-lower-income families, adding a government-run option to the Affordable Care Act (popularly known as Obamacare), imposing stricter background checks on people purchasing guns, reforming the campaign finance laws, hiking taxes on the wealthy, increasing the minimum wage and boosting infrastructure spending.

Without control of the Senate, she has little hope of getting much of that agenda through Congress. (Even some Democratic senators may balk at some of her more ambitious plans.)

To get legislation through the House, Ms. Clinton will need to win the support of at least a few Republican members who may be chastened by a strong Democratic showing, and by voter anger at the gridlock in Washington.

The fewer Republicans a President Clinton has to convince, the easier her job will be.

For their part, Republican operatives admit the situation is grim.

“We are behind. She has some advantages,” campaign manager Kellyanne Conway acknowledged Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press. Ms. Conway cited the Clinton campaign’s ample funding and the popularity of surrogates such as President and Michelle Obama and Vice-President Joe Biden.

But “we’re not giving up,” she added. “We know we can win this.”

Mr. Trump sought to reverse his flagging fortunes on the weekend by releasing his first-100-days platform in a speech at Gettysburg, where Abraham Lincoln delivered his immortal address.

Mr. Trump’s many promises mixed salutary reforms, such as restrictions on lobbying, with populist cant, such as passing massive tax cuts, renegotiating or withdrawing from the North American free-trade agreement, and imposing economic sanctions on China.

However, Mr. Trump upstaged his own announcement by declaring he intended to take to court the women who have spoken out about what they said were unwelcome sexual advances from Mr. Trump.

“All of these liars will be sued once the election is over,” he vowed, adding, “I look so forward to doing that.”

Afterward, a number of lawyers took to Twitter to promise they would represent the women for free.

With a report from Associated Press

