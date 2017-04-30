Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this April 4, 2017, file photo, the Capitol is seen at dawn in Washington. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
Will Dunham and Lindsay Dunsmuir WASHINGTON — Reuters

U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, the Washington Post reported, citing congressional aides.

The Post reported that Congress was expected to vote early this week on the agreement that is expected to include increases for defense spending and border security. The Republican-led Congress averted a U.S. government shutdown on Friday by voting for a stop-gap spending bill that gave lawmakers another week to work out federal spending over the final five months of the fiscal year.

