Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Police lead Dylann Roof into the courthouse in Shelby, North Carolina on June 18, 2015. (JASON MICZEK/REUTERS)
Police lead Dylann Roof into the courthouse in Shelby, North Carolina on June 18, 2015. (JASON MICZEK/REUTERS)

Convicted church shooter Dylann Roof wants new federal trial Add to ...

Meg Kinnard

COLUMBIA — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof wants a new federal trial.

Roof’s attorneys made that request Friday.

The 22-year-old Roof was sentenced to die earlier this year for killing nine black members of Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church in June 2015.

Part of Roof’s argument challenges the government’s assertion that his crimes violated a federal commerce clause.

They argue Roof’s actions happened in South Carolina and involved only “incidental and everyday use” of areas affected by the commerce clause, like the internet or purchases from another state.

Roof also faces a death penalty trial in state court.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Charleston church gunman Dylann Roof tells jury he is not mentally ill (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular