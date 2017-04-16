Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
United Airlines said in a statement the couple repeatedly tried to sit in upgraded seats they didn’t buy. (Louis Nastro/REUTERS)
United Airlines said in a statement the couple repeatedly tried to sit in upgraded seats they didn’t buy. (Louis Nastro/REUTERS)

Couple en route to their wedding booted off United Airlines flight Add to ...

HOUSTON — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

A couple flying to Costa Rica for their wedding later this week were removed from a United Airlines flight in Houston for not following crew instructions.

Passenger Michael Hohl tells Houston television station KHOU he and his fiance moved to empty seats because another passenger was asleep Saturday in their ticketed seats. They insisted they complied with a flight attendant to return to their proper seats, but a federal air marshal came aboard the flight and asked they get off. They were rebooked on another flight Sunday.

The airline said in a statement the couple repeatedly tried to sit in upgraded seats they didn’t buy and wouldn’t move.

United has been under fire for the contentious removal of a doctor from a plane in Chicago last week.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

United passenger will likely sue, lawyer says (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular