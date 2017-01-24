A 22-year-old Vancouver woman has been killed and her friend has been injured in a crash in Thailand.

Doug Lambert says the crash happened Friday during a heavy rainstorm near Phuket as his daughter, Ali Lambert, was on a six-month tour of Europe and Asia.

He says Lambert and her friend, Nezi Borislavova, were driving a rented jeep when it went off the road, severely injuring Borislavova and killing his daughter.

The grieving dad says the closely knit family is now making the arrangements to bring her body home and organize a funeral.

Others are working to raise money for Borislavova, who did not have travel medical insurance.

Lambert says he and his wife received a text from their daughter just hours before the crash, saying she was excited to be travelling in a bright pink jeep and wished her mom was there to share the fun.

Report Typo/Error