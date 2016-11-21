In North Dakota, violence flares again as police fire tear gas at anti-pipeline protesters

Police use a water cannon on protesters near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, N.D., on Nov. 20, 2016. STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS

Hundreds of protesters opposed to a North Dakota oil pipeline project they say threatens water resources and sacred tribal lands clashed with police who fired tear gas at the scene of a similar confrontation last month, officials said.

An estimated 400 protesters mounted the Backwater Bridge and attempted to force their way past police in what the Morton County Sheriff’s Department initially described as an “ongoing riot,” the latest in a series of demonstrations against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

A statement from the agency said one arrest had been made by 8:30 p.m. local time, about 2 1/2 hours after the incident began south of Bismark, the North Dakota capital. About 100 to 200 protesters remained after midnight.

The Backwater Bridge has been closed since late October, when activists clashed with police in riot gear and set two trucks on fire, prompting authorities to forcibly shut down a protesters encampment nearby.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Department said officers on the scene of the latest confrontation were “describing protesters’ actions as very aggressive.”

Demonstrators tried to start about a dozen fires as they attempted to outflank and “attack” law enforcement barricades, the sheriff’s statement said.

A protester gets warm by a fire during the protest on Sunday night. STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS

Police use a water cannon to put out a fire started by protesters. STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS

Police said they responded by firing volleys of tear gas at protesters in a bid to prevent them from crossing the bridge.



Police fire tear gas at protesters. STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS

Activists at the scene reported on Twitter that police were also spraying protesters with water in sub-freezing temperatures and firing rubber bullets, injuring some in the crowd.

A protester is given medical attention. STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS

A rubber bullet and a rubber bullet wound. STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS

Police did not confirm those reports, but later said protesters had hurled rocks, striking one officer, and fired burning logs from slingshots.

The clashes began after protesters removed a truck that had been on the bridge since Oct. 27, police said. The North Dakota Department of Transportation closed the Backwater Bridge due to damage from that incident.

About 100 to 200 protesters remained at the site after midnight. STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS

The $3.7-billion Dakota Access project has been drawing steady opposition from Native American and environmental activists since the summer.

Completion of the pipeline, set to run 1,185 km from North Dakota to Illinois, was delayed in September so federal authorities could re-examine permits required by the Army Corps of Engineers.

Plans called for the pipeline to pass under Lake Oahe, a federally owned water source, and to skirt the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation by about half a mile. Most of the construction has otherwise been finished.

MURAT YÜKSELIR/THE GLOBE AND MAIL (SOURCES: U.S. CENSUS BUREAU; ARCGIS; NATURAL EARTH DATA)

The Standing Rock tribe and environmental activists say the project would threaten water supplies and sacred Native American sites and ultimately contribute to climate change.

Supporters of the pipeline, owned by Energy Transfer Partners, said the project offers the fast and most direct route for bringing Bakken shale oil from North Dakota to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries and would be safer than transporting the oil by road or rail.

