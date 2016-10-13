A total of 16 participants from around the world took part in the 5th World Wingsuit Championship at Tianmen Mountain near Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, China. Wingsuit flying is an extreme sport which involves jumping down cliffs while wearing a wingsuit which adds surface area to the operator’s body to slow decent and give control over direction.
Wingsuit flyer Carlos Briceno of Venezuela readies to jump.
(Wang He/Getty Images)
Wingsuit flyer Graham Dickinson of Canada rests on the platform while waiting for the clouds to clear.
(Wang He/Getty Images)
Wingsuit flyer Ellen Brennan of USA jumps off a mountain.
(Wang He/Getty Images)
Wingsuit flyer Tom Erik Heimen of Norway jumps off a mountain.
(Wang He/Getty Images)
Wingsuit flyer Gabriel Lott of Brazil sails over the roads below.
(Wang He/Getty Images)
Wingsuit flyer Graham Dickinson of Canada flies into the mist.
(Wang He/Getty Images)
Wingsuit flyer Graham Dickinson of Canada jumps off a mountain
(Wang He/Getty Images)
Wingsuit flyer Rex Pemberton of Australia flies past cable cars.
(Wang He/Getty Images)
Wingsuit flyer Vincent Descols of France jumps off a mountain.
(Wang He/Getty Images)
Wingsuit flyer Tom Erik Heimen of Norway jumps off a mountain.
(Wang He/Getty Images)