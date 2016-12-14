Less than 24 hours after a ceasefire was brokered to allow a withdrawal of fighters from rebel-held parts of Aleppo, fighting resumed Wednesday, dimming hopes that the long siege in Syria’s second-largest city would end peacefully.

Residents in the city reported that shelling and air strikes started again in the eastern part of the city, where rebel-controlled areas have shrunk after weeks of assaults from Syrian government troops and their Russian allies.

Raw footage shows Aleppo being hit by fresh air strikes (Reuters)

“Dear world, there’s intense bombing right now. Why are you silent? Why? Why? Why? Fear is killing me & my kids,” wrote Fatemah al-Abed, whose Twitter account shared with her seven-year-old daughter Bana has become a symbol of the suffering in Aleppo.

Another resident, Rami Zien, who describes himself as a freelance journalist and activist, tweeted “Situation in Aleppo is extremely bad. Every single meter being shelled.”

According to Hadeel Al-Shalchi, Syria researcher for Human Rights Watch, rescue workers were unable to help victims Wednesday because the government shelling was too fierce.

The Al Arabiya news channel reported that the rebels were starting a counterattack.

Citing rebel and United Nations sources, the Reuters news agency said the ceasefire unravelled after Iran, one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s main backers, imposed new conditions, saying it wanted the simultaneous evacuation of wounded from two Shiite villages besieged by rebel fighters.

“The agreement was there, the buses were in place, the first convoy had set off and was then reportedly blocked by pro-government militia. This is inexcusable,” Zeid Ra’ad al Hussein, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said Wednesday.

He added that “the way this deal was dangled in front of this battered and beleaguered population – causing them to hope they might indeed live to see another day – and then snatched away just half a day later is also outrageously cruel.”

In an interview with the Russian-funded television channel RT that was live-streamed Wednesday, Syrian President al-Assad spoke as if the battle of Aleppo was already over and accused Western countries of using the fighting there as a diversion to allow the militants of the so-called Islamic State to reoccupy the city of Palmyra.

He made no references to the collapse of the ceasefire in Aleppo but said he had agreed to a truce to limit civilian casualties “and to give a chance to those terrorists to change their minds.”

However, the UN and Amnesty International have raised alarms about reports that advancing government troops have executed civilians and that hundreds of men who tried to cross into government-controlled areas have gone missing.

In his interview with RT, Mr. al-assad said rebel forces, which include Islamic State followers and fighters of the al-Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, now known as Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, are terrorists acting as proxies for the U.S. and its allies.

Islamic State’s return to Palmyra “could only happen … with the supervision of the American alliance,” Mr. al-Assad said.

Mr. al-Assad praised his Russian allies, saying they have helped his government without meddling.

A stronger Russia has been an effective counter to American “hegemony,” he said.

“Today there is more balance with Russia … we feel more secure.”

