Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, centre, sits with, from right, Paula Jones, Kathy Shelton, Juanita Broaddrick, and Kathleen Willey, before the second presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Washington University, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in St. Louis. (Evan Vucci/AP)
U.S. Election 2016

Ahead of U.S. presidential debate, Trump appears with women who accuse Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct Add to ...

ST. LOUIS — Reuters

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump convened a meeting of women who accuse former President Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct in St. Louis on Sunday hours before a debate with Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

“These four very courageous women have asked to be here,” Trump said.

Trump had threatened to talk about Bill Clinton’s past infidelities during the debate and has stepped up the attacks against the former president since Friday when a 2005 video emerged of Trump making vulgar comments about women.

