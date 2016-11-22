Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump smiles as he arrives to speak at an election night rally, in New York. Trump announced on the morning of Tuesday, No. 22, 2016 that he had cancelled a meeting with The New York Times as 'the terms and conditions of the meeting were changed at the last moment.' (Evan Vucci/AP)
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump smiles as he arrives to speak at an election night rally, in New York. Trump announced on the morning of Tuesday, No. 22, 2016 that he had cancelled a meeting with The New York Times as 'the terms and conditions of the meeting were changed at the last moment.' (Evan Vucci/AP)

United States

Donald Trump cancels meeting with New York Times Add to ...

NEW YORK — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

President-elect Donald Trump abruptly cancelled a meeting with The New York Times on Tuesday, accusing the organization of changing the conditions for the session “at the last moment.” The newspaper denied the charge and said Trump’s aides tried to change the rules.

He’d been scheduled to meet Times reporters, editors and columnists and did not give details of his complaint, saying in a morning tweet only that “the terms and conditions of the meeting were changed at the last moment. Not nice.”

He said in another tweet: “Perhaps a new meeting will be set up with the nytimes. In the meantime they continue to cover me inaccurately and with a nasty tone!”

Eileen M. Murphy, the newspaper’s senior vice-president for communications, said: “We did not change the ground rules at all and made no attempt to.”

The Times quoted her as saying Trump’s aides tried to alter the conditions, asking for a private meeting only, with nothing on the record, “which we refused to agree to.

“In the end,” she said, “we concluded with them that we would go back to the original plan of a small off-the-record session and a larger on-the-record session with reporters and columnists.” That was followed by Trump pulling out.

Trump met privately Monday with representatives of the television networks.

The president-elect heralded “more great meetings” in his Manhattan tower as he continues shaping his administration before heading to Florida for Thanksgiving on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

'Hamilton' actor: 'We welcome Donald Trump,' no apology needed for Pence remarks (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog