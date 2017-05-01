Trump and Duterte: Why critics see the Philippine leader’s invitation as a date with the devil





The invitation and the backstory

The Trump administration has spent the past few weeks cultivating ties with Asian national leaders as tensions rise in the region over North Korea’s missile tests and nuclear program. Last month, U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence toured South Korea, Japan and Indonesia to challenge Pyongyang and reassure Asian allies that the United States would protect their interests.

Mr. Trump continued the U.S. charm offensive in Asia this past weekend, making calls to several Southeast Asian leaders and offering them message of friendship and invitations to visit the White House. One of those invitees, President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, got the call and invitation on Saturday, renewing controversy over his human-rights record and fraught relationship with the United States.





Duterte and America: An uneasy alliance

Mr. Duterte earned a fearsome reputation for his crackdown on illegal drugs in the city of Davao, where he served for seven terms and 22 years as mayor. The “Davao death squad” was blamed for hundreds of extrajudicial killings since the late 1990s.

Promises to take his war on drugs nationwide helped propel him to the presidency last spring. Once in office, he threatened death for those suspected of drug crimes and terrorism, once saying that if a terrorist were brought to him while he was in a bad mood, “give me salt and vinegar and I’ll eat his liver.”

Rodrigo Duterte takes his inauguration oath as President before Supreme Court Justice Bienvenido Reyes as his daughter Veronica holds the Bible at the Malacanang Palace in Manila on June 30, 2016. Presidential Palace/REUTERS

Jennelyn Olaires, 26, cradles the body of her partner, who was killed on a street by a vigilante group, according to police, in a spate of drug related killings in Pasay city on July 23, 2016. A cardboard sign found near the body reads: “Pusher Ako,” which translates to “I am a drug pusher.” Czar Dancel / Reuters

But while thousands of Filipinos have been killed since Mr. Duterte unleashed his anti-drugs campaign nearly 10 months ago, police and the government have distanced themselves from the deadly toll. Police say they have killed only in self-defence, and the deaths of other drug dealers and users was down to vigilantes or narcotics gangs silencing potential witnesses. Human-rights groups say official accounts are implausible and accuse Mr. Duterte of backing campaign of systematic extrajudicial killings by police. The government denies that.

U.S. President Barack Obama, shown Jan. 18, 2017. Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

Under the Obama administration, Mr. Duterte’s drug war came under scrutiny by the U.S. State Department, which asked Philippine government officials to take steps to stop extrajudicial killings. Relations between Mr. Duterte and Mr. Obama became acutely frosty: after learning that Mr. Duterte described him as a “son of a bitch,” Mr. Obama cancelled what would have been his first meeting with the Philippine President last September. During Mr. Obama’s final months in office, Mr. Duterte also moved to build closer economic ties with China and Russia while repeatedly threatening to end his nation’s longstanding military alliance with the United States.

But Mr. Duterte’s relationship with Mr. Trump has been much warmer, with the Philippine leader describing him as a populist kindred spirit. The threat of a nuclear crisis engulfing the Asia-Pacific region also gives Mr. Duterte an urgent reason to mend ties with Washington. On the North Korea file, Mr. Duterte has softened his usually fiery rhetoric and tried to portray himself as a peacemaker: He suggested in a news conference Saturday that the Trump administration should back away from an intensifying standoff with North Korea, not in surrender, but to avoid risking a nuclear holocaust that could smother Asia.

It would be good for America to just restrain a little bit and if I were President Trump, I’ll just back out, not really in surrender and retreat, but just to let the guy realize that, ‘Ah, please do not do it.’

… It behooves upon America, who wields the biggest stick, just to really be prudent and patient. We know that we are playing with somebody who relishes letting go of his missiles and everything.

A White House statement described the April 29 call with Mr. Duterte as “very friendly” and said the U.S.-Philippine alliance “is now heading in a very positive direction.”

Mr. Duterte’s spokesman, Ernie Abella, said in a statement that the “warm” conversation included an acknowledgement from Mr. Trump of the “challenges” in Mr. Duterte’s drug war:

The discussion that transpired between the presidents was warm, with President Trump expressing his understanding and appreciation of the challenges facing the Philippine president, especially on the matter of dangerous drugs.





What human-rights groups say

Human Rights Watch and other critics reacted with alarm and outrage Monday at Mr. Trump’s invitation. Phelim Kine, HRW’s deputy director for Asia, said in an e-mail to Associated Press that Mr. Trump may be undertaking action inimical to human rights by adopting an overly friendly overture to Mr. Duterte:

Trump should recognize that he has cut a bad deal for the people of both the United States and the Philippines if he rolls out the red carpet for a Duterte visit without carefully weighing the implications of hosting and toasting a foreign leader whose links to possible crimes against humanity for instigating and inciting extrajudicial killings has already prompted warnings from the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

Mr. Abella, Mr. Duterte’s spokesman, did not immediately reply to an AP request for reaction to HRW’s statement.





What the Trump administration says

Mr. Trump’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus, said the friendlier ties are needed even with concerns about Duterte’s human-rights record. On ABC’s This Week on Sunday, Mr. Priebus cited the military threat of North Korea:

The purpose of this call is all about North Korea. It doesn’t mean that human rights don’t matter.





What they’re saying in the Philippines

A left-wing Philippine group, Bayan, urged Mr. Duterte to reject Mr. Trump’s invitation, saying the visit would not change what it said was America’s lopsided relations with its former colony. “It may provide an interesting photo-op but nothing more,” said Renato Reyes, Bayan’s secretary-general.





President Rodrigo Duterte reacts during a press conference at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila on March 13, 2017. Aaron Favila/ASSOCIATED PRESS

What happens next?

Will Duterte go to Washington? The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila said Mr. Duterte has not yet responded to Mr. Trump’s offer, adding that an official U.S. invitation would kick off diplomatic arrangements for Mr. Duterte’s possible U.S. trip. If Mr. Duterte accepts, the trip may happen soon because of the urgent topic, department spokesman Robespierre Bolivar told reporters. Speaking in southern Davao city on Monday, Mr. Duterte said he has not accepted the invitation because of scheduled trips to Russia, Israel and other countries: “I’m tied up. I cannot make any definite promise.”

Will Trump go to the Philippines? The Philippines is set to host a summit meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in November. The New York Times cited U.S. officials as saying there had been a brief debate about whether Mr. Trump should attend. Mr. Duterte’s spokesman said that, after his call with Mr. Duterte, Mr. Trump mentioned he was looking forward to visiting the summit.





