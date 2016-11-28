Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Police lead suspected shooter Dylann Roof, 21, into the courthouse in Shelby, North Carolina, United States June 18, 2015. A federal judge has granted Roof’s request that he represent himself in his death penalty trial for the massacre carried out at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in June 2015, in which nine black parishioners were killed. (JASON MICZEK/REUTERS)
United States

Dylann Roof to represent himself in court in church shooting trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Reuters

A federal judge on Monday granted a request by Dylann Roof, the white man accused of killing nine black parishioners at a Charleston, South Carolina church last year, to represent himself at his death penalty trial.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel said he believed Roof’s decision was unwise but ruled in court that the defendant had the right and capacity to serve as his own lawyer.

Roof faces 33 counts of hate crimes, obstruction of religion and firearms charges stemming from the massacre carried out at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in June 2015.

