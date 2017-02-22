Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Ecuador's President Rafael Correa meets with the foreign press in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, after general elections over the weekend. (Dolores Ochoa/AP)
Ecuador's President Rafael Correa meets with the foreign press in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, after general elections over the weekend. (Dolores Ochoa/AP)

Ecuador electoral body formally orders presidential runoff Add to ...

QUITO, Ecuador — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Ecuador’s electoral commission has formally ruled that a runoff election will be needed to choose a successor for socialist President Rafael Correa.

The body’s announcement Wednesday confirms its earlier indication that ruling party candidate Lenin Moreno and conservative former banker Guillermo Lasso will face off in an April 2 vote.

Moreno led the nine-candidate field in Sunday’s election with 39.4 per cent of the votes, while Lasso finished second at 28.1 per cent. Moreno fell just short of the 40 per cent threshold needed for an outright victory.

Correa was first elected president in 2007 and won praise for ushering in stability for Ecuador after a severe economic crisis that saw three presidents driven from office. But he also drew criticism for an authoritarian approach against much of the press, opposition and judiciary.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Watch as a live duck pulled from Ecuador quake rubble (AP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular