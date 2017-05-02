The European Union says it has decided not to suspend visa-free travel arrangements with the United States and Canada given good progress made on resolving the standoff.

The United States is refusing to allow visa-free travel to citizens of Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Poland and Romania until they meet the requirements of U.S. law. Canada has limits on certain categories of Bulgarian and Romanian citizens.

But the European Commission said Tuesday that “contacts have been re-launched with the new U.S. administration” and Canada has pledged to lift all outstanding visa restrictions by December.

EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said “dialogue with our strategic partners is the right way forward and we are on the right track.”

EU lawmakers are pressuring the European Commission to suspend the visa waiver with both countries.

