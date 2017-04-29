Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes Head of the European Commission, President Jean-Claude Juncker to Downing Street in London, on April 26, 2017. (HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes Head of the European Commission, President Jean-Claude Juncker to Downing Street in London, on April 26, 2017. (HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS)

BRUSSELS — Reuters

European Union leaders unanimously and rapidly agreed on guidelines for the bloc’s negotiations with Britain over its withdrawal from the bloc, summit chair Donald Tusk said on Saturday.

“Guidelines adopted unanimously. EU27 firm and fair political mandate for the Brexit talks is ready,” Tusk said in a tweet not long after the summit of EU leaders began.

Officials said the approval took about a minute and was followed by applause from the leaders.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker also issued a tweet saying: “Unity in action.”

The EU’s Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, is expected to launch talks with Britain on its withdrawal from the EU in June, after Britain’s parliamentary election.

