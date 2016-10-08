In this presidential election, if they are talking about you, you’re losing. People are talking about Donald Trump like never before.

Friday’s revelation of a 2005 video in which Mr. Trump served up vile descriptions of how he loves to molest women has opened a breach – between the Republican presidential candidate and the leadership of his party – that simply can’t be healed. His already damaged campaign is imploding. Sunday’s televised debate promises to be excruciating.

Mr. Trump will ignore calls from senior figures within his own party to step down. People are already voting in advance polls, with his name on the ballot. He will carry on.

The question now is simply how low his support will go.

In the video, released Friday by the Washington Post, Mr. Trump is overheard, thanks to a hot mic, talking about how he loves to kiss and fondle women, how he likes to “grab them by the pussy.”

“And when you’re a star, they let you do it,” he says. “You can do anything.”

Mr. Trump has already said terrible things about, among others, Latino immigrants (“They’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime. They’re rapists”) while retaining the begrudging support of his party’s leadership. But this disrespecting of women proved to be a tipping point.

Republican House Leader Paul Ryan said he was “sickened” by the video, and uninvited Mr. Trump to a planned rally in Mr. Ryan’s home state of Wisconsin. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called Mr. Trump’s comments “repugnant.”

“No woman should ever be described in these terms or talked about in this manner. Ever,” declared Republican National Committee Chair Reince Priebus, while the first of what promises to be a slew of Republican politicians disavowed the presidential nominee and urged him to step down.

One sure sign of an organization in disarray is the two-stage apology that results from a controversy: the first one hasty and qualified; the second one a full on mea culpa. That’s exactly how the Trump camp handled things Friday, issuing a statement in the afternoon that described Mr. Trump’s remarks as “locker room banter,” adding “I apologize if anyone was offended.”

Late in the evening, with the situation melting down, Mr. Trump released a video in which he said: “Anyone who knows me knows these words don’t reflect who I am. I said it, I was wrong and I apologize.” In both cases, however, he went on to assert that former President Bill Clinton was guilty of much worse.

So, in these early hours, how do we assess the damage? A few thoughts:

Mr. Trump’s disparagement of Khizr and Ghazala Khan, whose son was killed in Iraq, cost him support throughout the month of August. Hillary’s Clinton health problems cost her support in September.

In this final month of the endless election, Mr. Trump was already bleeding votes thanks to revelations that he might not have paid any federal income tax for years. The sex-talk tape will only amp up that negative publicity.

We don’t know whether the Republican National Committee and the Republican Congressional leadership will openly disavow Mr. Trump as a candidate. They may wait until after Sunday’s debate to make up their minds. But this breach is too wide to paper over. Mr. Trump is now, effectively, campaigning on his own.

One question is whether the RNC will continue supporting Mr. Trump organizationally through the field operations they are running in each state. If the RNC diverts funding and personnel away from Mr. Trump, focusing exclusively on Congressional races, this will further impair Mr. Trump’s efforts to deliver his vote.

Similarly, whatever fundraising the candidate had planned for October can probably be written off. Mr. Trump may have no choice but to fund the rest of the campaign personally.

Every Republican candidate for the House, Senate or state office now faces this question: In light of Mr. Trump’s comments about women, do you still support him? The drip, drip, drip of disavowals could last for days or weeks.

“Nobody respects women more than Donald Trump,” Mr. Trump repeatedly insisted. Tell that to journalist Megyn Kelly (“blood coming out of her wherever”) or former Miss Universe Alicia Machado (“she gained a massive amount of weight”) or the women Mr. Trump lusted after in the 2005 video.

His contempt for women has put Donald Trump’s campaign on the rocks.

Report Typo/Error