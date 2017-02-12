Ex-Quebec cabinet minister Yolande James will seek the federal Liberal nomination for an upcoming byelection in Stephane Dion’s old Montreal riding.

James made the announcement on her Twitter account Sunday afternoon.

James was immigration minister in Jean Charest’s Quebec cabinet between 2007 and 2010 and recently left her position as a political commentator for Radio-Canada.

Dion quit politics recently and was then named ambassador to the European Union and Germany.

Tax law professor Marwah Rizqy and borough mayor Alan DeSousa have already confirmed their candidacies for the Liberals, while Francois Lambert, a former dragon on Quebec’s version of “Dragons’ Den,” says he’s interested in running.

The Saint-Laurent riding is considered a safe seat for the Liberals.

