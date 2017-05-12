Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Scientific police work on the site of the explosion of a rudimentary bomb placed between two cars near a Post office in Via Marmorata, on May 12, 2017 in Rome. There is no victim reported. (ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP/Getty Images)
ROME — Reuters

An explosion occurred near a post office in central Rome on Friday, Italian media reported, adding that no one appeared to have been injured in the blast, which may have been a paper or parcel bomb.

“Initial information suggests a car has been damaged,” La Repubblica newspaper said on its website.

Information service Luceverde, run by the Italian Automobile Club in collaboration with city police, said on Twitter that “technical checks” were being carried out near the post office.

