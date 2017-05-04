A California family says they were forced off a Delta plane and threatened with jail after refusing to give up one of their children’s seats on a crowded flight.

A video of the April 23 incident was uploaded to Facebook on Wednesday and adds to the list of recent encounters on airlines that went viral, including the dragging of a passenger off a United Express plane.

Brian and Brittany Schear of Huntington Beach, California, told KABC-TV in Los Angeles that they were returning from Hawaii with their two toddlers when they were removed from the plane.

On the video, Brian Schear can be heard talking with a person off-camera – it is not clear whether that person is a Delta employee, a security officer, or somebody else.

Schear explains that he wants to put one of the toddlers in a seat originally purchased for his 18-year-old son. Schear says older child returned home on an earlier flight. Delta policy generally prohibits passengers from using a ticket bought in another person’s name.

After Schear says that the airline would have to remove him, the person off-camera replies, “You and your wife will be in jail ... it’s a federal offence if you don’t abide” by an airline crew’s order.

“I bought that seat,” Schear protested.

Delta issued a statement Thursday saying, “We’re sorry for what this family experienced. Our team has reached out and will be talking with them to better understand what happened and come to a resolution.” The Altanta-based airline did not immediately explain why the family was removed from the flight.

Congress held two hearings this week on airline customer service – a response to the video of Chicago airport security officers dragging a 69-year-old man off a United Express flight to make room for crew members who were travelling for work.

Executives from United, American, Southwest and Alaska testified at one or both hearings. Delta was notably absent.

Report Typo/Error