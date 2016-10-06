The man who stabbed 10 people at a Minnesota mall had become interested in Islam in the last several months, withdrew from his friends and encouraged female relatives to be more religious, the FBI said Thursday.

“We were told (he) had not previously shown an interest in religion,” FBI Special Agent Rick Thornton said at a news conference. He also said 20-year-old Dahir Ahmed Adan went from being a high academic performer to failing out of college “almost overnight” after taking an increased interest in Islam.

But the attorney for Adan’s family, Abdulwahid Osman, said his parents and close family members did not see the behavioural changes that investigators described. “They believed he was doing as good as he used to do,” Osman said. “That is not the son they knew.”

Witnesses told the FBI that Adan, who was armed with two steak knives and later shot and killed, referenced Islam during the Sept. 17 attack at Crossroads Center mall.

“We have numerous credible witness accounts of him asking victims during the attack if they were Muslim and at least one instance yelling ‘Allahu akbar’ while stabbing one of his victims and others heard him yelling ”Islam Islam“ during the attack,” Thornton said.

Aside from Adan’s supposed increased interest in the religion, Thornton offered no other evidence of any links to extremist groups, including the Islamic State group. He said investigators are still working on Adan’s digital footprint, including social media accounts, and haven’t yet unlocked his iPhone. He said investigators are assessing “legal and technical options” for the phone.

FBI Director James Comey said last week it appeared Adan, who is Somali, was at least partly inspired by extremist ideology. When the attacks happened, the Islamic State-run news agency claimed Adan was a “soldier of the Islamic State” who had heeded the group’s calls for attacks in countries that are part of a U.S.-led anti-IS coalition. It wasn’t immediately known whether the extremist group had planned the attack or knew about it beforehand.

The news conference included evidence from mall videos, including one of Adan crawling and trying to get up after he was shot six times by an off-duty officer.

Law enforcement shared the mall video evidence with the family Thursday, Osman said.

“They continue to mourn and grieve for the loss in their family and express profound sympathy to the victims,” he said.

While testifying before the House Judiciary Committee last week, Comey said the FBI was still working on the case and reviewing Adan’s electronic devices, but it appeared Adan was motivated “by some sort of inspiration from radical Islamic groups.”

Thornton didn’t elaborate on the FBI’s efforts to get into Adan’s iPhone, and agency spokesman Kyle Loven said he couldn’t comment further because of the ongoing investigation.

The FBI hired an outside company to help it hack into an iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino, California, shooters, Syed Rizwan Farook, who with his wife killed 14 people at a 2015 holiday work gathering. Apple had rejected the government’s demand that it create software to bypass the phone’s security features. The FBI has refused to name the company that developed the tool or say how much it paid.

Minnesota has the nation’s largest Somali community, with census numbers placing the population at about 57,000. Young Somalis have been a target for terror recruiters. Since 2007, more than 20 young men have joined the militant group al-Shabab in Somalia. In addition, roughly a dozen people have left to join militants in Syria, and nine Minnesota men face sentencing on terror charges for plotting to join the Islamic State group.

———

This story has been corrected to show that the FBI says Adan encouraged female relatives to become more religious, not his sisters.

15:02ET 06-10-16

Report Typo/Error