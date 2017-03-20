Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Ivanka Trump watches as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, on March 17, 2017. (JIM_BOURG/REUTERS)
Ivanka Trump watches as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, on March 17, 2017. (JIM_BOURG/REUTERS)

First daughter Ivanka Trump to get West Wing office, access to classified information Add to ...

Catherine Lucey

WASHINGTON — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Ivanka Trump is working out of a West Wing office and will get access to classified information, though she is not technically serving as a government employee.

Jamie Gorelick, an attorney and ethics adviser for Ivanka Trump, said Monday that the first daughter will not have an official title, but will get a West Wing office, government-issued communications devices and security clearance to access classified information.

Gorelick said Ivanka Trump would follow all the ethics rules that apply to government employees.

Since President Donald Trump took office, his eldest daughter has been an increasingly visible presence in the White House, where her husband Jared Kushner already serves as a senior adviser. On Friday, she participated in a meeting on vocational training with the president and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular