In this March 21, 2016 file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. (Carlos Osorio/AP)
Flint hopes to complete water pipe replacement project by 2019

FLINT, Mich. — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

The head of Flint’s water pipe replacement program says the city in Michigan hopes to finish the project in 2019.

Retired National Guard Brig. Gen. Michael McDaniel co-ordinates the FAST Start initiative to replace lines that leached lead into homes and businesses. He made his comments during the first day of a three-day water infrastructure conference in Flint.

He says they hope to replace pipes to 6,000 homes this year. The city has said at least 30,000 homes may have service lines that need replacement. Residents still are being urged to use water filters.

Flint was under state control when it switched from Detroit’s water system to the Flint River in 2014 to save money. The river water was not properly treated to prevent pipe corrosion.

Elevated levels of lead later were found in some children.

